Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

The thoughtful shopper: sustainable swimwear, baby bedlinen and dresses to rent for wedding season

Sustainable luxury investments across consciously crafted fashion, homeware and accessories

Amy Heffernan
8th May, 2022
The thoughtful shopper: sustainable swimwear, baby bedlinen and dresses to rent for wedding season
The ‘Essential’ collection from Cossie + Co is made from recycled plastics taken from the depths of the ocean, and for each kg of fibre produced, one kg of plastic is removed

Deep Dive

Living up to its promise to create swimwear for the modern woman, all of boutique British operation Cossie + Co’s swimsuits and mix and match bikinis transcend seasons and trends for flattering pieces you’ll reach for summer after summer. Their signature honeycomb fabrication is double-lined for natural support and a super luxurious feel. Aspiring to minimise their impact on the environment, all ‘cossies’ are made from recycled plastics taken from the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Post-pandemic, we are less willing than ever to settle, separate our physical from our mental health, or sell out our health in the long term for short-term gain

From the rise of ‘Masstige’ to the consumer demands of Gen Alpha, wellness has become a key driver of the beauty industry

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy
The latest line from aesthetic manufacturers Merz is designed to rejuvenate the quality of the skin and treat the early signs of sun damage but without the drastic volume changes.

Tried and tested: The €300 ‘skin booster’ that’s leaving facial filler treatments in the shade

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
Current Body LED Eye Perfector, €241 at

Adventures in Technophobia: The high-powered beauty devices that promise to reverse time

Irish Tatler Jessie Collins
London concept store Browns Fashion has moved into beauty for the first time, with a masterful edit of brands available to Irish consumers via its website

The thoughtful beauty shopper: fresh fragrances, hybrid skincare and a new online beauty portal

Irish Tatler Brenda McCormick

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1