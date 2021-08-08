My objects of desire: Aoibheann McNamara

Fashion to me is a beautiful form of self-expression. I like exploring different styles and looks, but I would never want any one of them to define me. One minute I’d be wearing stars and the next minute I’d be wearing French sailing dungarees or 12-year-old Topshop jeans.

Triona Lillis, my Tweed Project co-founder, knocks it out of the park. She’s got an innate sense of style that’s beautiful and playful....