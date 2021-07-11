Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Dream Weaver

Jean-Michel Gathy has designed some of the world’s most luxurious spas and hotels. The architect-designer spoke to Brenda McCormick about balancing logic and creativity in his work and the future of luxury travel.

Brenda McCormick
11th July, 2021
21
The spa at the Aman New York, one of Jean-Michel Gathy’s current projects

If you ever find yourself in the market for a luxury hotel (with a spa of dreams) there is only one person to call to create it for you: Jean-Michel Gathy.

Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia the renowned Belgian architect has worked in the upper realms of the luxury hospitality industry for decades. He is responsible for creating some of the world’s top leisure destinations and spas – not to mention more than a few...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1