Dream Weaver
Jean-Michel Gathy has designed some of the world’s most luxurious spas and hotels. The architect-designer spoke to Brenda McCormick about balancing logic and creativity in his work and the future of luxury travel.
If you ever find yourself in the market for a luxury hotel (with a spa of dreams) there is only one person to call to create it for you: Jean-Michel Gathy.
Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia the renowned Belgian architect has worked in the upper realms of the luxury hospitality industry for decades. He is responsible for creating some of the world’s top leisure destinations and spas – not to mention more than a few...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine