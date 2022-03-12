Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Counter intelligence: The supercharged beauty products you need to know about

Beauty brands are supercharging their products with earth-kind ingredients and placing a substantial focus on sustainability. Here are smartest beauty buys on shelf now

Jessie Collins
Amy Heffernan - avatar

Amy Heffernan
12th March, 2022
Counter intelligence: The supercharged beauty products you need to know about

Armani has just released a sister scent to its Sì fragrance, Sì Passione Éclat de Parfum. With notes of bergamot, radiant blackcurrant accord and rose, it is crisp, fresh and delicious. It is also largely composed of responsibly and sustainably sourced ingredients with the bergamot hailing from Calabria, Italy; rose Damascena from Isparta, Turkey; and a vanilla Bourbon premium infusion from Madagascar, itself part of the program with NGO Fanamby, which has secured the reforestation...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Deirdre Young: “Frames are not function only, they’re definitely fashion” Picture: Nathalie Márquez Courtney

My Objects of Desire: Deirdre Young on Irish design, vintage eyewear and personal style

Irish Tatler Nathalie Márquez Courtney
Séamas O’Reilly: ‘I’ve recently started commuting again, and my thoughts are turning to murder’.

Séamas O’Reilly: ‘Commuting provides the downtime I need to engage the darker recesses of my imagination’

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly
Lise Hand: ‘There are countless websites dedicated to issuing diktats on how to weed out the weakest wardrobe links’. Picture: Getty

‘One can never have too many pairs of jeans’ - Lise Hand on why you shouldn’t clear out your wardrobe

Irish Tatler Lise Hand
Slow Street was born from a vision to make environmentally friendly, ethically made clothing more accessible and enjoyable to shop.

The thoughtful shopper: a local alternative to fast fashion, a new rental service you need to know about, and feel-good denim

Irish Tatler Amy Heffernan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1