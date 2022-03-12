Counter intelligence: The supercharged beauty products you need to know about

Armani has just released a sister scent to its Sì fragrance, Sì Passione Éclat de Parfum. With notes of bergamot, radiant blackcurrant accord and rose, it is crisp, fresh and delicious. It is also largely composed of responsibly and sustainably sourced ingredients with the bergamot hailing from Calabria, Italy; rose Damascena from Isparta, Turkey; and a vanilla Bourbon premium infusion from Madagascar, itself part of the program with NGO Fanamby, which has secured the reforestation...