13 beach bags to shop now for instant summer chic

In search of a beach bag upgrade? Look no further than Irish Tatler’s top picks of the hold-all totes you, and your next holiday, need right now

Personalise your stay with a large tote from raefeather.com

Darwen striped tote bag, €190, Isabel Marant

Oslo bag in peach, €56, Marlot Paris at smallable.com

La Marais cotton tote bag, €22.99, New Look

Navy swim linen tote with waterproof inner layer, €75, Stable of Ireland

Canvas striped beach bag, €49, M&S

Swirl tote bag, €133.70, Orla Kiely at Kilkenny Design

Large oversized canvas swimming tote, €44.76, The Cornish Studio Shop at etsy.com

Khaki print beach bag, €20, Carolyn Donnelly The Edit at Dunnes Stores

Hand painted personalised rae tote, €154.95, raefeather.com

100 per cent organic cotton canvas beach tote bag, €26.50, Simply Be

Large Casa tote bag, €435, Casa Blanca at farfetch.com

Ella large crochet tote, €495, Tory Burch at Brown Thomas

Cotton canvas beach bag, €14.99, H&M