13 beach bags to shop now for instant summer chic
In search of a beach bag upgrade? Look no further than Irish Tatler’s top picks of the hold-all totes you, and your next holiday, need right now
Darwen striped tote bag, €190, Isabel Marant
Oslo bag in peach, €56, Marlot Paris at smallable.com
La Marais cotton tote bag, €22.99, New Look
Navy swim linen tote with waterproof inner layer, €75, Stable of Ireland
Canvas striped beach bag, €49, M&S
Swirl tote bag, €133.70, Orla Kiely at Kilkenny Design
Large oversized canvas swimming tote, €44.76, The Cornish Studio Shop at etsy.com
Khaki print beach bag, €20, Carolyn Donnelly The Edit at Dunnes Stores
Hand painted personalised rae tote, €154.95, raefeather.com
100 per cent organic cotton canvas beach tote bag, €26.50, Simply Be
Large Casa tote bag, €435, Casa Blanca at farfetch.com
Ella large crochet tote, €495, Tory Burch at Brown Thomas