Tuesday December 1, 2020
Large majority want Woulfe to step down from Supreme Court

Some 65% of those polled believe the judge should resign over the Golfgate controversy

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th November, 2020
According to the Business Post/Red C poll, around 65 per cent of people believe that Judge Woulfe should resign following the controversy

Almost two-thirds of people believe that Séamus Woulfe, the Supreme Court judge, should resign following the controversy about his attendance at a golf dinner, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The Solidarity-People Before Profit party is expected to move a motion in the Dáil this week seeking the impeachment of the former Attorney...

