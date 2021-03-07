Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Green TD to explain challenge to Ceta as party anger mounts

Colleagues complained they were ‘blindsided’ by move, which might endanger progress on other policy issues

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
7th March, 2021
Green TD to explain challenge to Ceta as party anger mounts
Patrick Costello, a Green TD for Dublin South Central, has offered to explain his actions to colleagues at a meeting this week Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Green Party TD behind a High Court challenge to the government’s plan to ratify the Ceta trade deal is to explain his decision to the parliamentary party early this week.

Patrick Costello shocked his colleagues when he emailed them shortly before a party meeting last Monday to say that he had begun a court action on whether the EU-Canada trade deal could be ratified without a referendum.

Costello is said to have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Simon Harris has previously complained at the Oireachtas Education Committee that there is a “snobby attitude in this country”

Harris to push public sector to take on more apprentices

Home Michael Brennan 12 hours ago
Protesters calling for an end to the direct provision system. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A place to call home: how new policy on asylum seekers will work

Home Michael Brennan 12 hours ago
The move comes as the government prepares to spend a record €10.8 billion on infrastructure this year against the backdrop of ongoing controversy regarding the National Children’s Hospita

Private experts to weigh in on state mega projects

Home Aiden Corkery 12 hours ago
There have been demands for a referendum to guarantee that the state’s water service remains in public ownership ever since Irish Water was set up in 2013

Analysis: Taoiseach pours cold water on idea of referendum

Home Michael Brennan 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1