Bux Zero targets Irish users with commission-free investing app

Dutch neobroker Bux is launching investing app in Ireland after raising $80 million for its European expansion

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th June, 2021
Yorick Naeff, chief executive at Bux, said Bux Zero had ambitious targets in Ireland.

Europe’s fastest-growing investing app has set a target of attracting hundreds of thousands of Irish users within a year as it launches this weekend in Ireland.

Bux, the Dutch neobroker, is launching its Bux Zero investing app in the Irish market months after raising $80 million to fund its expansion across Europe.

The app, which allows users to invest in more than 2,000 available stocks without most having to pay any commission, will provide...

