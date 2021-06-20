Bux Zero targets Irish users with commission-free investing app

Europe’s fastest-growing investing app has set a target of attracting hundreds of thousands of Irish users within a year as it launches this weekend in Ireland.

Bux, the Dutch neobroker, is launching its Bux Zero investing app in the Irish market months after raising $80 million to fund its expansion across Europe.

The app, which allows users to invest in more than 2,000 available stocks without most having to pay any commission, will provide...