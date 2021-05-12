Subscribe Today
FBD has set aside €65 million for Covid-19 business interruption claims

The company put the money aside for claims made under its pub policies to cover its exposure, Tomás O'Midheach, the FBD chief executive, has said

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
12th May, 2021
FBD is confident that the cost of claims will not exceed the €65 million it had earlier set aside. Picture: Getty

FBD has left a €65 million provision set aside to deal with the cost of business interruption claims stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic unchanged from earlier this year.

In a statement released ahead of the insurer’s annual general meeting today, Tomás O'Midheach, the FBD chief executive, said the company had set the money aside for claims made under its pub policies to cover its exposure.

The Irish insurer previously estimated the...

