FBD has set aside €65 million for Covid-19 business interruption claims

FBD has left a €65 million provision set aside to deal with the cost of business interruption claims stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic unchanged from earlier this year.

In a statement released ahead of the insurer’s annual general meeting today, Tomás O'Midheach, the FBD chief executive, said the company had set the money aside for claims made under its pub policies to cover its exposure.

