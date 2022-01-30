Peter O’Dwyer: The new knowns and many unknowns of NBI
Politicians uncovered more information about the National Broadband Plan in recent days, but serious questions remain about the financing, ownership, control and progress of the state’s biggest ever deal
After a bruising couple of months of public scrutiny, National Broadband Ireland’s senior executives made their way to Leinster House on Thursday afternoon to face TDs and senators.
Peter Hendrick, the company’s chief executive, was flanked by his chief legal adviser, chief financial officer, chief marketing officer and head of network deployment.
The team was in many ways a good reflection of the range of issues the Oireachtas Communications Committee wanted...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State could provide more than €2.6bn subsidy to NBI
Minister has leeway to raise maximum support to the company to deliver the national broadband rollout if needed
Pace of National Broadband Plan rollout is ‘inspiring pessimism’
The junior minister with responsibility for the plan said he was not satisfied with the progress to date but remained optimistic ground could be made up
NBI network rollout set to miss revised deadline for second year
Targets not yet set for number of premises to receive high-speed internet network over the next 12 months
NBI draws down further €20m to speed up broadband rollout
The David McCourt-headed firm is trying to make up ground on the delayed implementation of the multibillion-euro rural internet scheme