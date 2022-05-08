Cost inflation delaying €67m bypass in historic Clare village

The start of work on a €67 million bypass of a historic village has been held up by soaring construction inflation.

Killaloe in Co Clare, the birthplace of the Irish high king Brian Ború, has been waiting for the bypass for years as the village is dependent on a signal-controlled 18th-century bridge over the river Shannon to connect it with the village of Ballina in Co Tipperary on the other side.

Traffic can only...