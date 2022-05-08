Subscribe Today
Cost inflation delaying €67m bypass in historic Clare village

Killaloe, the birthplace of Brian Ború, must wait for its new road due to huge increases in the price of construction materials and fuel

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th May, 2022
Killaloe, Co Clare: the village has been waiting on a €67 million bypass

The start of work on a €67 million bypass of a historic village has been held up by soaring construction inflation.

Killaloe in Co Clare, the birthplace of the Irish high king Brian Ború, has been waiting for the bypass for years as the village is dependent on a signal-controlled 18th-century bridge over the river Shannon to connect it with the village of Ballina in Co Tipperary on the other side.

Traffic can only...

