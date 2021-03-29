Subscribe Today
Log In

Industrial relations

Praxis to launch as new trade union for artists

The organisation is planning to seek changes to the Arts Council application and funding process

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
29th March, 2021
Praxis to launch as new trade union for artists
Praxi is launching as a trade union and aims to unite artists, increase recognition of their role in Irish society and ensure better pay and conditions.

A new artists’ trade union is being launched and is set to campaign against the Arts Council’s funding application process.

The union, named Praxis, was founded over a year ago by a group of artists. It already has 100 paying members and has said a further 400 artists have expressed interest in membership.

It intends to lauch tomorrow and to work to unite artists, increase recognition of their role in Irish society and ensure...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1