Isme and Ibec wrangle over say on childcare pay
The two bodies both argue they should represent employers on a joint labour committee deciding on staff conditions in the sector
Two employers’ groups are in the middle of a row about who should be on a new independent body to decide the pay rates for 30,000 childcare staff.
Last summer, the government announced that it was setting up a new joint labour committee (JLC) made up of unions, employers and a Labour Court representative.
It will have the power to decide on the pay and conditions for the childcare staff who look after more than...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pandemic bonus becomes loaded issue as workers line up to stake their claim
With a chorus of sectors claiming entitlement to a pandemic bonus, the definition of frontline workers has expanded far beyond those who worked in hospitals during the worst days of Covid-19
Government to gather ‘five pillars’ for new social dialogue
Ten years after the social partnership system collapsed, the government is formulating a plan to relaunch social dialogue as part of the policy formation process in the second half of this year
Danny McCoy: The time to review our industrial relations structures is now
The challenges facing our society, businesses and the workforce require consensus, resources and mechanisms for collective engagement
Kevin Callinan: How collective bargaining can benefit staff, employers and the economy
Ireland is one of the EU states trying to water down the collective bargaining elements of the proposed EU Directive on Minimum Wage. It’s an ill-advised move on our part