Industrial relations

Isme and Ibec wrangle over say on childcare pay

The two bodies both argue they should represent employers on a joint labour committee deciding on staff conditions in the sector

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
4th October, 2021
Neil McDonnell, the chief executive of Isme, said the Federation of Early Childhood Providers had 1,585 members, while Childhood Services Ireland had around 580

Two employers’ groups are in the middle of a row about who should be on a new independent body to decide the pay rates for 30,000 childcare staff.

Last summer, the government announced that it was setting up a new joint labour committee (JLC) made up of unions, employers and a Labour Court representative.

It will have the power to decide on the pay and conditions for the childcare staff who look after more than...

