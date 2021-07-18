Subscribe Today
Housing

Policy of leasing social housing from investment funds to be phased out during this government

Housing For All programme will be released at end of this month, with emphasis on compulsory purchases of vacant units by local authorities

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
18th July, 2021
Policy of leasing social housing from investment funds to be phased out during this government
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is still working on details of his housing plan, due later this month. Picture: RollingNews

New leases for social housing will be phased out over the lifetime of this government, and local authorities will be asked to embark on a major compulsory purchase spree of vacant units as part of the new Housing For All strategy, the Business Post can reveal.

Housing For All is the government’s new plan to manage the housing crisis and is due to be published on July 27.

The plan will centre...

Business Post
Business Post

