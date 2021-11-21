Subscribe Today
Olympic star Taylor leasing investment properties to DCC for social housing

The boxing gold medallist purchased the three properties in 2020, and they are worth a total of €754,000

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
21st November, 2021
Olympic star Taylor leasing investment properties to DCC for social housing
Katie Taylor: the world champion boxer is leasing properties she purchased to Dublin City Council. Picture: Inpho

Katie Taylor, the Olympic gold medal-winning boxer, has struck long-term agreements to lease investment properties she purchased in 2020 to Dublin City Council for social housing.

The world champion boxer’s involvement was included in a list of commercial entities that have signed “long-term lease agreements with the council”, which was published by the local authority.

The deal between KT Sports Limited, Taylor’s management company, and Dublin City Council involves three Irish investment...

