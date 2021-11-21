Olympic star Taylor leasing investment properties to DCC for social housing
The boxing gold medallist purchased the three properties in 2020, and they are worth a total of €754,000
Katie Taylor, the Olympic gold medal-winning boxer, has struck long-term agreements to lease investment properties she purchased in 2020 to Dublin City Council for social housing.
The world champion boxer’s involvement was included in a list of commercial entities that have signed “long-term lease agreements with the council”, which was published by the local authority.
The deal between KT Sports Limited, Taylor’s management company, and Dublin City Council involves three Irish investment...
