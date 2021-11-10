O’Brien could not agree on new mica scheme with officials ahead of key meeting
Two notes were sent to cabinet subcommittee ahead of mica redress meeting because officials opposed higher cap on grants to homeowners
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, was unable to reach agreement with civil servants in his department on the terms of a new mica redress scheme in advance of a key meeting of senior government officials, the Business Post has learned.
A meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee was last night unable to reach agreement over key aspects of the revised defective blocks scheme, including the level at which grants to affected...
