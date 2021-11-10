Subscribe Today
Housing

O’Brien could not agree on new mica scheme with officials ahead of key meeting

Two notes were sent to cabinet subcommittee ahead of mica redress meeting because officials opposed higher cap on grants to homeowners

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th November, 2021
A meeting of the cabinet subcommittee did not reach agreement last night on the terms of a new grant scheme for homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, was unable to reach agreement with civil servants in his department on the terms of a new mica redress scheme in advance of a key meeting of senior government officials, the Business Post has learned.

A meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee was last night unable to reach agreement over key aspects of the revised defective blocks scheme, including the level at which grants to affected...

Related Stories

Average rent in Dublin city is now €2,082, an increase of 2.7 per cent compared to the same period last year. Picture: Getty

Average rents up 6.8% across the country in biggest jump since 2019

Housing Killian Woods
Paschal Donohoe said that 14,900 of the 20,000 pipeline could only be built post 2025. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Majority of homes in Nama’s pipeline cannot be delivered before 2025

Housing Killian Woods
Darragh O’Brien met with Housing Agency officials yesterday to discuss the authority’s precise role in the new defective blocks grant scheme. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Minister considers setting up new state body to deal with mica redress

Housing Donal MacNamee
Darragh O’Brien’s new rent cap will kick in as soon as he passes the necessary legislation. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

O’Brien introduces new rent cap

Housing Michael Brennan

