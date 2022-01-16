New ‘lottery’ system to distribute cost-rental homes

A new housing “lottery” system is going to be used to determine which households get to live in 18,000 planned cost-rental homes with rents 25 per cent below market rates.

Demand for the state’s first cost-rental developments has already far outstripped supply, with more than 1,000 people applying for 25 homes in an estate in Dublin last year and another 1,000 applying for 50 homes in an estate in Kildare.

Rents in Dublin are more than 40...