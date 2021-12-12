Subscribe Today
Housing

Briefing notes for Donohoe on housing omitted crucial details

Records released under FOI reveal that Dept of Finance officials cherry-picked data relating to residential vacancy rates

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
12th December, 2021
Briefing notes for Donohoe on housing omitted crucial details
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance: briefing notes were missing key information. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Department of Finance officials omitted documented evidence of high residential vacancy rates in parts of Ireland and cherry-picked areas with low numbers of empty homes to reference in briefing notes prepared for Paschal Donohoe, the Business Post can reveal.

Records released under Freedom of Information (FOI) to Cian O’Callaghan, the Social Democrats TD, have shown that officials in the department were advised that vacancy is as high as 11.5 per cent in areas with a...

