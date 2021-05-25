Subscribe Today
Analysis: Ó Broin challenges Ryan over state funding of homes bought by cuckoo funds

The Green Party leader did not take the Sinn Féin housing spokesman’s bait but there will be further questions if housing crisis measures do not work

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
25th May, 2021
Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman, said the exclusion of apartments from measures restrict bulk buying of houses by institutional investors would make matters worse. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Eoin Ó Broin was hoping to create some coalition tension when Eamon Ryan had an earlier-than-usual appearance at leaders’ questions.

Ryan, the Minister for the Environment and leader of the Green Party, was deputising for Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is attending the summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman, started by praising Ryan, telling him soothingly that he agreed with the Green Party’s vision for the...

