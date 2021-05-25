Analysis: Ó Broin challenges Ryan over state funding of homes bought by cuckoo funds

Eoin Ó Broin was hoping to create some coalition tension when Eamon Ryan had an earlier-than-usual appearance at leaders’ questions.

Ryan, the Minister for the Environment and leader of the Green Party, was deputising for Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is attending the summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin housing spokesman, started by praising Ryan, telling him soothingly that he agreed with the Green Party’s vision for the...