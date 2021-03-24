Subscribe Today
Housing

Analysis: Murphy flags issue of social housing ‘being sold as a financial product’

Social Democrats co-leader uses Eddie Hobbs website to raise concerns about potential growth in the state’s use of long-term leasing instead of building homes

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th March, 2021
Eddie Hobbs has been seeking to attract investors to put money into social housing projects through Hobbs Financial Practice. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Eddie Hobbs, the well-known financial adviser, got an unexpected plug for his wealth management business at leaders’ questions in the Dáil.

Hobbs, who presented RTÉ’s Rip-Off Republic series and was the first chairman of Renua before stepping down in 2016, has been seeking to attract investors to put money into social housing projects through Hobbs Financial Practice, his private wealth management firm based in Kildare.

Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of...

