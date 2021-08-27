‘We estimate 10 per cent of the population in Ireland seeks mental health support every year’

It’s 15 years since Krystian Fikert founded MyMind, the charity that provided 35,000 low-cost counselling appointments in 2020 alone. It is also marking ten years of partnership with the HSE and has plans to double in size by 2023 thanks to the partnership.

A lot has changed over those 15 years. Nowadays Fikert finds himself spending half his day talking with software developers. A specially built online platform hosts about 90 per cent of MyMind’s appointments with...