‘We estimate 10 per cent of the population in Ireland seeks mental health support every year’
MyMind is seeking to double its number of consultations over the next two years, with 90 per cent of sessions currently held online
It’s 15 years since Krystian Fikert founded MyMind, the charity that provided 35,000 low-cost counselling appointments in 2020 alone. It is also marking ten years of partnership with the HSE and has plans to double in size by 2023 thanks to the partnership.
A lot has changed over those 15 years. Nowadays Fikert finds himself spending half his day talking with software developers. A specially built online platform hosts about 90 per cent of MyMind’s appointments with...
