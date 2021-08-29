Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Pregancy and Covid: The loneliness of the labour ward

The exclusion of partners and families from maternity services during the pandemic has led to increasing distress for pregnant women. Will the government’s new roadmap, to be announced this week, finally address their concerns?

Siobhán Maguire
29th August, 2021
Pregancy and Covid: The loneliness of the labour ward
Kayleigh Browne, from Lucan in Co Dublin, who gave birth to baby Rubí earlier this month, said visitation and partner support is still a ‘postcode lottery’ with some hospitals more relaxed than others

Ireland’s path to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has been a bumpy one. But it is a bump of a different kind leading the debate for a cohort of people across Ireland – that of the perils of a pregnancy in a pandemic.

When Ireland’s new roadmap is announced this week, new and expectant parents will be listening carefully to hear if maternity services will finally address the exclusion of partners during the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Krystian Fikert, chief executive and founder of MyMind, believes online counselling sessions are the future

‘We estimate 10 per cent of the population in Ireland seeks mental health support every year’

Health Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 1 day ago
There is an urgent need for the commencement of legislation in Ireland that puts the best interests and welfare of children born through surrogacy, both international and domestic, as its paramount and primary consideration. Picture: Getty

Surrogacy law must put the best interests of children at its heart

Health Annette Hickey 1 week ago
Becky Loftus, who acted as a surrogate for two of her friends, photographed with her son Brian. Picture: Barry Cronin

‘As the surrogate, legally I had every right to walk out of the hospital with that baby’

Health Daniel Murray 1 week ago
Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, confirmed that the state is planning to roll out booster shots in the autumn – a move that goes against the recommendations of the World Health Organisation. Picture: Getty

Irish vaccine booster campaign a ‘moral failure’, Amnesty chief says

Health Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1