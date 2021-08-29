Pregancy and Covid: The loneliness of the labour ward
The exclusion of partners and families from maternity services during the pandemic has led to increasing distress for pregnant women. Will the government’s new roadmap, to be announced this week, finally address their concerns?
Ireland’s path to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions has been a bumpy one. But it is a bump of a different kind leading the debate for a cohort of people across Ireland – that of the perils of a pregnancy in a pandemic.
When Ireland’s new roadmap is announced this week, new and expectant parents will be listening carefully to hear if maternity services will finally address the exclusion of partners during the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
‘We estimate 10 per cent of the population in Ireland seeks mental health support every year’
MyMind is seeking to double its number of consultations over the next two years, with 90 per cent of sessions currently held online
Surrogacy law must put the best interests of children at its heart
We are at a point where Ireland can produce a piece of legislation that respects parents and children in this situation, and we have to get it right
‘As the surrogate, legally I had every right to walk out of the hospital with that baby’
A long-awaited bill, which is due to be published this autumn, will for the first time create a regulatory framework around surrogacy and IVF in Ireland but behind the scenes, the legislation has run into trouble
Irish vaccine booster campaign a ‘moral failure’, Amnesty chief says
Colm O’Gorman says it’s ‘deeply disappointing’ that state is ignoring WHO’s calls to hold off on booster campaigns until more people in poorer countries have first dose