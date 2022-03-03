Subscribe Today
No home workplace inspections carried out by Health and Safety Authority

Three employees have complained to the authority over home working conditions but no investigations have taken place

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
3rd March, 2022
No home workplace inspections carried out by Health and Safety Authority
The HSA is tasked with ensuring employees are protected from work related injury and ill-health, enforcing occupational health and safety law, and promoting accident prevention. Picture: Getty

No inspections of home workplaces have been conducted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the organisation said this week.

This is despite home workplaces coming under the purview of the organisation and nearly two years of remote working having taken place for many workers since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Three employees have complained to the HSA, a spokeswoman said. The issues raised related to occupational health and safety concerns, she said....

