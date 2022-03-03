No home workplace inspections carried out by Health and Safety Authority
Three employees have complained to the authority over home working conditions but no investigations have taken place
No inspections of home workplaces have been conducted by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), the organisation said this week.
This is despite home workplaces coming under the purview of the organisation and nearly two years of remote working having taken place for many workers since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Three employees have complained to the HSA, a spokeswoman said. The issues raised related to occupational health and safety concerns, she said....
