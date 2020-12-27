Subscribe Today
Move to generic arthritis drugs saves state €35m in a year

Gainshare initiative provided an incentive for hospitals to switch to biosimilar medicines as soon as originals had gone off patent

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
27th December, 2020
Biosimilars are generally cheaper than their originally patented counterparts

An initiative to move patients taking two expensive high-tech drugs onto cheaper “biosimilar” alternatives has saved the state €35 million in a year.

In 2019, the HSE introduced the Gainshare Initiative, which provided a financial incentive of €500 per patient to public hospitals and clinics to switch arthritis patients from expensive high-tech drugs Adalimumab and Etanercept onto biosimilar alternatives.

“This has resulted in more than 10,000 patients switching, and has achieved savings...

