Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is approved for use in EU

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for use in EU member states.

Following decision, the European Commission is expected to confirm market authorisation for the vaccine later this week, making it the second Covid-19 vaccine available in the European Union, following the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Once the European Commission approves the vaccine, the first doses can be expected to arrive to member states within the next few weeks.

Ireland has...