Israeli expert says country’s Covid-19 spike should be a ‘warning sign’ to Ireland
Dr Nadav Davidovitch said it was important to speed up the vaccination campaign for children around the world
High Covid-19 case numbers and deaths in Israel should serve as a “warning sign” to Ireland that Omicron does not necessarily signal the end of the pandemic, according to an expert from the region.
Israel today recorded its 9,000th death as a result of the virus, having reached a peak of infection over recent weeks which saw more than 80,000 cases reported by its health authorities on particular days.
Around 65 per cent of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A solitary journey: Why mental health services need to do more to support the needs of autistic children and their parents
Children and teenagers are falling through the cracks in an under-resourced support system that fails to join the dots between being on the spectrum and other conditions such as ADHD
New Bill seeks mandatory disclosure of payments from pharma companies to healthcare providers
It follows an RCSI report on the risk of conflicts of interest caused by payments from pharmaceutical companies to Irish healthcare organisations and professionals
Social Democrats move to end pursuit of cancer patients by debt collectors
The motion comes following a Business Post investigation last year into debt collectors pursuit of cancer patients
GP nurses angered by claims that they are not frontline workers
Nurses who work in general practice surgeries are not eligible for the €1,000 tax-free pandemic bonus and are ‘irate’ as Minister for Finance says they are not frontline health care workers