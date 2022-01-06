Inflation costs could rise sevenfold on National Children’s Hospital this year
Rising construction costs mean board of controversial project could have to pay €12m to cover inflation in 2022
Inflation costs could rise more than sevenfold this year at the National Children’s Hospital (NCH), adding to the costs of the controversial multibillion-euro project.
Correspondence shows that construction inflation may mean that the board of the children’s hospital will have to pay out an additional €12 million to BAM, the building contractor on the Dublin facility, in 2022.
The NCH project has been mired in controversy for three years amid ever-rising costs...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Design for Life: The pandemic has changed my wife’s personality
This week, psychotherapist Siobhán Murray advises a reader who is unsure how to help his previously outgoing wife weather the frustrations of lockdown
Tony O’Brien: Public holiday is not what those fighting on Covid frontline need
It’s frightening how many of us rely on a small number of heroic people to hold together our tattered health service. We should repay and support them properly
Higher cases, fewer deaths: the enigma of Omicron
Cases of Covid-19 have skyrocketed across Europe since Omicron appeared a month ago, but casualty figures have not followed suit. Is the new variant less aggressive than its predecessor?
What can we do to stop Omicron?
We look at four possible solutions to beat the latest Covid variant