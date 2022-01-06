Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Inflation costs could rise sevenfold on National Children’s Hospital this year

Rising construction costs mean board of controversial project could have to pay €12m to cover inflation in 2022

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th January, 2022
Inflation costs could rise sevenfold on National Children’s Hospital this year
The National Children’s Hospital has been mired in controversy due to spiralling costs over recent years. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Inflation costs could rise more than sevenfold this year at the National Children’s Hospital (NCH), adding to the costs of the controversial multibillion-euro project.

Correspondence shows that construction inflation may mean that the board of the children’s hospital will have to pay out an additional €12 million to BAM, the building contractor on the Dublin facility, in 2022.

The NCH project has been mired in controversy for three years amid ever-rising costs...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The emotional toll of the pandemic has damaged many relationships. Picture: Getty

Design for Life: The pandemic has changed my wife’s personality

Health Siobhan Murray
The health service has been under unrelenting pressure. Personnel at all levels have shown a remarkable, and sometimes overlooked and undervalued, resilience. Picture: Getty

Tony O’Brien: Public holiday is not what those fighting on Covid frontline need

Health Tony O'Brien
A mural of a healthcare worker in Harold’s Cross in Dublin: the emergence of Omicron has changed the game yet again. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Higher cases, fewer deaths: the enigma of Omicron

Health Rachel Lavin
There are increasing calls for the government to supply N95 or FFP2 masks to all healthcare workers. Picture: Getty

What can we do to stop Omicron?

Health Rachel Lavin

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1