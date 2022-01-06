Inflation costs could rise sevenfold on National Children’s Hospital this year

Inflation costs could rise more than sevenfold this year at the National Children’s Hospital (NCH), adding to the costs of the controversial multibillion-euro project.

Correspondence shows that construction inflation may mean that the board of the children’s hospital will have to pay out an additional €12 million to BAM, the building contractor on the Dublin facility, in 2022.

The NCH project has been mired in controversy for three years amid ever-rising costs...