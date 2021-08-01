HSE chief: Ireland in ‘final countdown’ stage of vaccinations
The Health Service Executive is considering closing some mass vaccination centres in autumn as the uptake in jabs continues
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
The HSE is actively examining standing down some mass vaccination centres in autumn, with its chief executive stating that Ireland is in “the final countdown” stage of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Paul Reid tweeted yesterday: “After just seven months of the vaccination programme, we're on the final countdown to protect ourselves and to rebuild.”
Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, also sounded a positive note yesterday as thousands of mainly younger...
