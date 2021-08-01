Subscribe Today
Health

HSE chief: Ireland in ‘final countdown’ stage of vaccinations

The Health Service Executive is considering closing some mass vaccination centres in autumn as the uptake in jabs continues

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
Sarah Taaffe-Maguire - avatar

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
1st August, 2021
HSE chief: Ireland in ‘final countdown’ stage of vaccinations
Paul Reid tweeted yesterday: “After just seven months of the vaccination programme, we're on the final countdown to protect ourselves and to rebuild.” Picture: Photocall

The HSE is actively examining standing down some mass vaccination centres in autumn, with its chief executive stating that Ireland is in “the final countdown” stage of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Paul Reid tweeted yesterday: “After just seven months of the vaccination programme, we're on the final countdown to protect ourselves and to rebuild.”

Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, also sounded a positive note yesterday as thousands of mainly younger...

