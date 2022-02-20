Beacon refused HSE offer of backup list of healthcare workers to get Covid vaccine

The Beacon Hospital refused the HSE’s offer in March 2021 of a backup list of healthcare workers to inoculate using leftover doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Business Post can reveal.

Correspondence released to the Business Post, under Freedom of Information rules, has shown the HSE believed the Beacon Hospital would administer excess doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in mop-up clinics before it emerged that vaccines meant for healthcare workers were given...