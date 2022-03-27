The Gadget Guru: Oppo smartphone needs better focus, mini dishwasher works in a squeeze and wireless headphones are well-connected
This week’s gadgets under the spotlight are the
Oppo Find X5 Pro, Price: €1,299, Rating: ****
The quest for the third force in smartphone makers has become more challenging since Huawei got locked out of Google’s services, but Oppo is making yet another strong case for that title with the Find X5 Pro.
The phone maker has a tendency to make devices that are wonderfully intuitive. Using an Oppo device is rarely frustrating and the Find X5 Pro...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: Samsung’s new Ultra exceeds expectation and a coffee grinder offers a highly customised cup
This week’s gadgets: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Duel Hawk Ultra Gaming Chair, Airmill Coffee Grinder
Gadget Guru: A hardwearing fitness smartwatch, an adaptable treadmill and a portable barbecue
Garmin’s new Instinct 2 Solar can go for 28 days on a full charge while
Gadget Guru: Samsung’s mid-range S21 FE, a set of bluetooth earphones and a foldable guitar
Under the spotlight this week are the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, AIAIAI TMA Studio Wireless+ and the Mogabi travel guitar