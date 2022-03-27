The Gadget Guru: Oppo smartphone needs better focus, mini dishwasher works in a squeeze and wireless headphones are well-connected

Oppo Find X5 Pro, Price: €1,299, Rating: ****

The quest for the third force in smartphone makers has become more challenging since Huawei got locked out of Google’s services, but Oppo is making yet another strong case for that title with the Find X5 Pro.

The phone maker has a tendency to make devices that are wonderfully intuitive. Using an Oppo device is rarely frustrating and the Find X5 Pro...