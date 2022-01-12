Value of Ireland’s food and drink exports increased to ‘record’ €13.5bn in 2021
New analysis from Bord Bia found that €37 million worth of food and drink were exported each day to more than 180 countries in 2021, with dairy exports the largest element
The value of Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports increased by 4 per cent to €13.5 billion in 2021, 2 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, new data from Bord Bia showed.
The state agency’s latest Export Performance and Prospects report showed that Ireland exported the equivalent of almost €37 million worth of food and drink every day last year to customers. The vast majority of Ireland’s food production, around 90 per cent, is exported....
