Value of Ireland’s food and drink exports increased to ‘record’ €13.5bn in 2021

The value of Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports increased by 4 per cent to €13.5 billion in 2021, 2 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019, new data from Bord Bia showed.

The state agency’s latest Export Performance and Prospects report showed that Ireland exported the equivalent of almost €37 million worth of food and drink every day last year to customers. The vast majority of Ireland’s food production, around 90 per cent, is exported....