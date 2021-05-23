Sustainable food start-up Harvest Day raises €150k with veggie box venture

Dermot Murphy and Dave O’Donoghue, food investors with decades of experience in the industry, have injected a combined €150,000 into a year-old Irish start-up that provides sustainable food boxes sourced from local Irish farms.

The pair have put €75,000 each into Harvest Day, a company founded last year by Fergus Halpin which assembles weekly vegetable boxes consisting of sustainable, seasonal produce.

O’Donoghue and Murphy, who have both worked with Aryzta, the parent of...