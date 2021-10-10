Tom Maguire: Multinationals must face brave new world ushered in by EU tax reform
It’s only a matter of time before member states bring in measures including a law change for reverse hybrid mismatches and public reporting for non-EU corporations
The budget has often been described as Oscar night for accountants and this is somewhat true. The day itself is fascinating as it almost always includes some significant changes. The real detail, however, comes with the Finance Bill, which is usually signed into law towards the end of the year.
From a corporate tax perspective we know some of what’s coming in this year’s Finance Bill. The changes will include an interest limitation rule and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tom Maguire: Debra might prove to be a very good friend to start-ups
With all the changes coming down the line, the introduction of CGT losses for EIIS companies and addressing the tax treatment of debt vis-à-vis equity when financing would be a help to start-ups