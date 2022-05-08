Subscribe Today
Irish-founded Umba aims to be biggest African bank by 2027

The full-service digital bank, set up by two Limerick natives, is also considering a move into the Middle East

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
8th May, 2022
Barry is the Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer at Umba and Tiernan Kennedy CEO and Co-Founder at Umba with members of the Umba team

Could two lads from Limerick end up running the biggest bank in Africa? That’s certainly the plan for Umba, an Irish-founded fintech which is also weighing up the possibility of entering other regions.

Umba, which last month raised €13.8 million from investors, may only be in one market currently, but it is looking to expand quickly across the African continent, home to an estimated 1.27 billion people, more than half of whom are unbanked.

