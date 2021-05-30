Subscribe Today
Images from a bygone era give it the hard sell

A vast collection of vintage posters, amassed over four decades, is up for grabs at Sheppard’s latest sale

Ros Drinkwater
30th May, 2021
A poster for the Philip Pierce Foundry in Wexford dates from circa 1900

An amazing single collection of vintage posters gathered over 40 years by a private Irish collector will go under Sheppard’s gavel in June. Leading lot is Persesse’s Galway Whiskey from the Nun’s Island Distillery, expected to fetch €5,000-€8,000. In business from 1818 until 1908, the firm supplied to the House of Commons in 1890.

From circa 1900, there’s a poster for the Philip Pierce Foundry in Wexford. Founded in 1839, by...

