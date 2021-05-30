Images from a bygone era give it the hard sell
A vast collection of vintage posters, amassed over four decades, is up for grabs at Sheppard’s latest sale
An amazing single collection of vintage posters gathered over 40 years by a private Irish collector will go under Sheppard’s gavel in June. Leading lot is Persesse’s Galway Whiskey from the Nun’s Island Distillery, expected to fetch €5,000-€8,000. In business from 1818 until 1908, the firm supplied to the House of Commons in 1890.
From circa 1900, there’s a poster for the Philip Pierce Foundry in Wexford. Founded in 1839, by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
A treasure trove for film aficionados
Marlon Brando’s script from The Godfather and The French Connection’s Golden Globe award are among the lots at Bonham’s Mavericks sale in Los Angeles
Exhibition events calendar
Your weekly guide to the top auctions happening online
Online shopping does Sotheby’s bidding
The auction house’s new Emporium offers art, design and luxury items, all without the stress out of buying at auction
Up close and personal at Adam’s latest auction
Bidders will be able to see Paul Henry’s mountains and Yeats’s painting of the Dublin Waxworks in the flesh as in-person viewing returns to Adam’s