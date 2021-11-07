Fine Arts: Renowned art dealer shares gifted works

Not every 13 year old was given a Jack B Yeats painting for his birthday by the artist himself, with his very own personal dedication (‘From the youngest Yeats to the youngest Waddington’). But then, Theo Waddington was not an average teenager. Son of the gallerist Victor, Theo can’t remember a time when art and artists were not part of his life and he followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an internationally successful art dealer...