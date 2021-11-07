Fine Arts: RDS to host Ireland’s biggest ever arts fair

Over 15,000 are expected to attend Ireland’s biggest arts fair, Art Source, to be held in the RDS, November 12-14. With over 200 artists bringing their wares, there are likely to be works to suit every taste and pocket.

As Irish auction house results make clear, contemporary art has proved to be a blue-chip investment during lockdown with prices for artists such as Banksy and Andy Warhol appreciating considerably in the past year, so Gormley’s...