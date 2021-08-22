Fine Arts: Polyglot Potterton’s treasure trove goes under the hammer

In what is proving to be a bumper year for Irish auction houses, Dublin’s autumn season will get underway at Adam’s with the outstanding collection of the late Homan Potterton.

At the age of 33, Potterton was appointed the youngest ever director of the National Gallery of Ireland. In 1980, he produced a ground-breaking concise catalogue of the collection, and a definitive catalogue of the gallery’s Dutch paintings.

His final coup...