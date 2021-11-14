Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your weekly guide to the top auctions online and around the country
TODAY: The Kerry Antiques, Art & Vintage Fair; 11am-6pm; Ballygarry House Hotel, Leebrook, Tralee, Co Kerry; for further information contact Robin O’Donnell at 087-6933602.
Until November 19: An Exhibition of 18th-21st Century Irish Paintings, Gorry Gallery, 20 Molesworth Street, Dublin 2; see gorrygallery.ie
Until November 20: Shift: solo show by Clea van der Grijn; Solomon Fine Art, Balfe Street, Dublin 2; see solomonfineart.ie
Fine Arts: Yeats takes centre stage in two sales at Sotheby’s
The Irish master is first among equals in a pair of auctions taking place in London in nine days’ time
Fine Arts: Adam’s sale of Asian art is steeped in history
From hongmu tables to bronze Buddha hands and dragon trumpets, the November 23 auction promises to be a feast for connoisseurs of Far Eastern culture
Fine Arts: Orpen’s bit of fun on offer at de Veres sale
After the Ball, a meditation on the Venice Carnival, has a estimate of €150,000-€250,000
Fine Arts: Have yourselves a very shiny Christmas at O’Reilly’s
The auction house’s upcoming Fine Jewellery sale is a treasure trove of exquisite trinkets