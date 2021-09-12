Subscribe Today
Fine Arts: Bring home the bicorne from a Napoleonic sale

One of the hats worn by the French military hero is up for grabs at Sotheby’s later this month

Ros Drinkwater
12th September, 2021
Napoleon is the focus this month at a 19th century-themed auction at Sotheby’s

The most famous hat in history will be sold by Sotheby’s this month, at an auction commemorating the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte. His key attribute was his military prowess but he was also an ambitious connoisseur, with a strong understanding of the political power of art and symbolism.

The sale offers works spanning 19th-century to contemporary art, sculpture, silverware, furniture, porcelain, jewellery and photography, and memorabilia of the emperor and...

