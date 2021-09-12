Fine Arts: Bring home the bicorne from a Napoleonic sale

The most famous hat in history will be sold by Sotheby’s this month, at an auction commemorating the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte. His key attribute was his military prowess but he was also an ambitious connoisseur, with a strong understanding of the political power of art and symbolism.

The sale offers works spanning 19th-century to contemporary art, sculpture, silverware, furniture, porcelain, jewellery and photography, and memorabilia of the emperor and...