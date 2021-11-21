Fine Arts: A spot of festive charity with Fonsie Mealy
The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction’s 110 lots include magnificent paintings by the likes of Bernadette Kiely, Colin Davidson and Dorothy Cross
On November 26, Fonsie Mealy will hold the Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction of art and collectibles in aid of the Gallery. It should be noted that tickets to attend start at €50 and include a drinks reception with live music.
The 110 lots comprise mainly paintings, highlights including Eamon Colman’s Divine and Magnetic Land, 2008, 152 x 213cm (€13,000-€15,000), Bernadette Kiely’s River Bank - Snow, 153 x 213cm (€6,000-€8,000), Stalactite, a giclee print by Dorothy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your weekly guide to the top auctions taking place online and around the country
Fine Arts: Miniature masterpieces by Orpen and Keating
Two works by the Irish artists take pride of place at Dolan’s upcoming online auction
Fine Arts: Scott lays the table in fine style at Bonhams
William Scott’s Four Pears was inspired by a pear tree growing outside his studio in Gloucestershire
Fine Arts: A study in eggcellence as Fabergé fever takes hold in London
Christie’s upcoming sale of stunning pieces from the Harry Woolf Collection is a veritable feast of opulence