Fine Arts: A spot of festive charity with Fonsie Mealy

On November 26, Fonsie Mealy will hold the Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction of art and collectibles in aid of the Gallery. It should be noted that tickets to attend start at €50 and include a drinks reception with live music.

The 110 lots comprise mainly paintings, highlights including Eamon Colman’s Divine and Magnetic Land, 2008, 152 x 213cm (€13,000-€15,000), Bernadette Kiely’s River Bank - Snow, 153 x 213cm (€6,000-€8,000), Stalactite, a giclee print by Dorothy...