Fine Arts: A bumper bonanza from the Big Houses
Sheppards’ upcoming three-day sale contains a wide variety of vintage treasures, from longcase clocks to toleware baths
What would you expect to find in an Irish Big House, but not necessarily in the average family home? Quantities of silver – lobster picks, oyster forks, sandwich tongs, novelty condiments, silver-backed hairbrushes and silver-topped walking sticks, at least a couple of Waterford crystal chandeliers, Georgian and Regency furniture, assorted taxidermy, Sevres, Herend, and Chinese porcelain, a games compendium and, most certainly, a bronze dinner gong.
Sheppards’ forthcoming three-day sale has them all. Among a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: All roads lead to the Palace at Victor Mee’s latest sale
The Bishop’s Palace in Kilmore, Co Cavan is the scene for the upcoming interiors auction at the end of this month
Meet the Gallerist: Olivier Cornet
The owner of the Olivier Cornet Gallery on Great Denmark Street in Dublin 1 reflects on a life in art, and reveals the things he’s learned along the way
Henry and Yeats dominate the landscape in Irish art sale
The two artists lead Adam’s sale this week, while Spain features across the board and includes paintings by Keating and O’Neill
Events calendar
Your weekly guide to the best exhibitions taking place online and around the country