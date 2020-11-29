Sunday November 29, 2020
Art auction: Out of the Frying Pan and onto the canvas

William Scott’s 1946 painting of domestic accoutrements takes pride of place at deVeres’ latest online sale

29th November, 2020
Still Life With Frying Pan by William Scott is expected to realise €200,000-€300,000

On December 8, bidding ends for deVeres’ current Online Irish Art Auction. As we go to press, there are serious offers for Paul Henry’s Western Landscape, 40.6 x 61cm (€120,000-€160,000), and Jack B Yeats’s 1927 Kerry Fisherman: Fenit Lighthouse, 2.8 x 35.6cm (€100,000-€150,000). This portrays a role model from Yeats’s early youth, the seaman as hero, ready to take on whatever life sends him.

A second major Yeats...

