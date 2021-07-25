An entertaining collection from Osberstown House goes up for sale
A contents sale at the home in Naas, Co Kildare offers splendid examples of 19th-century furniture as well as works by contemporary artists
Fonsie Mealy’s Osberstown House contents auction provides a window on “the good life” as lived by a Co Kildare power couple with a taste for fine antiques and contemporary art.
Furniture highlights include a 19th-century gilt and ebonised console table of serpentine form with a white marble top, 84 x 195cm (€2,000-€3,000), a baby grand piano by Challen and Son, 99 x 147 x 150cm (€400-€600), and pair of X framed...
