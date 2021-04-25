A Dunne deal at a thoroughly modern auction

In the years following World War II, Irish homeowners were deeply conservative, resistant to the revolution in furniture design sweeping the globe. One of a tiny handful of voices in the wilderness was Brendon Dunne.

A musical child prodigy, composer and conductor, in 1951 he embarked on a new venture, setting up a factory workshop to produce modern furniture for the modern home. Although Scandinavian-inspired, his pieces have a distinct Irish character, partly due to...