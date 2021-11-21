Brosnan targets €500m sales with BHSL to build second multinational

Denis Brosnan believes the circular economy presents as big a growth opportunity for his company as the fast-food sector did for Kerry Group in the 1980s. And this is why the veteran businessman aims to grow his current business to sales of €500 million within the next five years.

Brosnan served as chief executive of Kerry Group for almost 30 years, from the early 1970s to the turn of the 20th century.

During that time, he...