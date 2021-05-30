‘You see certain things before catastrophic power failures, and Ireland ticks all the boxes’
While a larger volume of energy coming from renewables such as wind is good news, the massive growth in energy demand from data centres and the simultaneous phasing out of old power plants may be more than our grid can manage
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
It was mid-morning on Monday, May 17 when power plants around Ireland were asked to immediately switch on any spare electricity generators they had. The message was clear: the country’s electricity supply was running out and the market would need all hands on deck if blackouts were to be avoided.
This so called “system alert” from the Single Electricity Market Operator (SEMO) was just the latest in a flurry of six over the last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Warning of blackouts as electricity alerts rise
An expert has warned that Ireland’s power system is at risk, amid concerns that national infrastructure is buckling under pressure of growing demand
Editorial: Our electricity grid crisis has been a long time in the making
The rise in electricity demand for data centres, the retirement of older power stations and an increasing volume of variable renewable energy on the grid are all coming together to form a perfect storm
Planning application for Celtic Interconnector to be submitted next month
Construction could begin on interconnector between France and Ireland’s energy system next year
Moneypoint fires up coal generators to offset power shortage
National supply will become increasingly tight as old plants are retired and before renewables are scaled up, sources say