State to double imported emergency power generators amid new supply fears
More than €300 million a year from winter 2023 is likely to be spent on the generators, as demand for power outstrips planned supply, largely due to the proliferation of data centres
The state has moved to double the importation of emergency power generators to prevent blackouts as the gap between electricity supply and demand continues to grow, the Business Post can reveal.
More than €300 million a year from winter 2023 is likely to be spent on emergency gas generators, as demand for power accelerates past planned supply – largely due to the proliferation of data centres.
Eirgrid, which is responsible for ensuring Ireland’s power...
