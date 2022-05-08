Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

State to double imported emergency power generators amid new supply fears

More than €300 million a year from winter 2023 is likely to be spent on the generators, as demand for power outstrips planned supply, largely due to the proliferation of data centres

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
8th May, 2022
State to double imported emergency power generators amid new supply fears
Tarbert oil power station, Co Kerry: set to be shut down at the end of 2023. Picture: Getty

The state has moved to double the importation of emergency power generators to prevent blackouts as the gap between electricity supply and demand continues to grow, the Business Post can reveal.

More than €300 million a year from winter 2023 is likely to be spent on emergency gas generators, as demand for power accelerates past planned supply – largely due to the proliferation of data centres.

Eirgrid, which is responsible for ensuring Ireland’s power...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

O’Connell Bridge in Dublin: how to power Europe’s cities and countries is becoming a concern due to the increasingly precarious energy supply due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Keeping the lights on: Why energy emergency group is looking beyond ‘worst-case scenario’

Energy Daniel Murray
Eddie O’Connor, chairman of SuperNode

SuperNode secures €14m in funding from backers

Energy Charlie Taylor
The Increase in consumption was driven by existing data centres using more electricity and new data centres being added to the grid. Picture: Getty

Data centre energy use in Ireland increased 32% last year

Energy Eva Short
Mary Lou McDonald: keynote address revealed Sinn Féin’s positions on energy-related issues. Picture: Maura Hickey

McDonald warns of ‘damaging cliff edges in response to climate change

Energy Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1