O’Connor accuses state, Eirgrid and ESB of not planning for electricity shortages

Eddie O’Connor, the renewable energy magnate, has accused Eirgrid, the ESB and the state of not planning for electricity shortages, as the country faces into years of uncertainty over energy supply.

Eirgrid, the national grid operator, said on Wednesday that unless action is taken, Ireland could face an electricity shortage over the next five winters.

In an in-depth interview with the Business Post, being published tomorrow, O’Connor criticised what he said was a...