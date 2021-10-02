Subscribe Today
Log In

Energy

O’Connor accuses state, Eirgrid and ESB of not planning for electricity shortages

The renewable energy tycoon says there has been a lack of forward planning for such easily foreseeable events

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
2nd October, 2021
O’Connor accuses state, Eirgrid and ESB of not planning for electricity shortages
Eddie O’Connor: ‘The ESB and Eirgrid weren’t capable of planning for this future, and they should have seen it coming.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Eddie O’Connor, the renewable energy magnate, has accused Eirgrid, the ESB and the state of not planning for electricity shortages, as the country faces into years of uncertainty over energy supply.

Eirgrid, the national grid operator, said on Wednesday that unless action is taken, Ireland could face an electricity shortage over the next five winters.

In an in-depth interview with the Business Post, being published tomorrow, O’Connor criticised what he said was a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

An artist’s impression of a floating wind farm off the Co Clare coast

Paul Deane: The vision of Ireland being an exporter of energy is several decades away

Energy Paul Deane 1 day ago
‘It will likely take two to three weeks for the increase in the cost of oil to be felt by motorists.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

High oil prices will take ‘two to three weeks’ to filter down to consumers

Energy Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 days ago
Eirgrid’s new Generation Capacity Statement warns that the electricity system is being stretched beyond its generation capabilities and says this is due mainly to the increasing number of data centres.

Ireland will need to rely on emergency generators to plug the power supply gap, regulator warns

Energy Daniel Murray 3 days ago
A Google data storage centre. Picture: Google

Data centre development a risk to Ireland’s reputation, academic says

Energy Donal MacNamee 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1