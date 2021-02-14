Subscribe Today
Education

US trade body receives over 5,000 complaints about Shaw Academy

Most of the complaints about the Irish online learning vendor centre around being charged for ‘free’ trial courses

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
14th February, 2021
US trade body receives over 5,000 complaints about Shaw Academy
Customers complained that it was difficult to cancel subscriptions to Shaw Academy courses. Picture: Getty

More than 5,000 complaints have been received by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States in relation to Shaw Academy, the Irish online learning course seller.

The FTC, an independent agency of the United States government concerned with the promotion of consumer protection, has received 5,108 complaints since March 2020, a Freedom of Information request to the US agency by the Business Post shows.

Documents show thousands of customers contacted the FTC in the last year,...

